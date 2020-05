(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), dom 24 maggio 2020 Red tide, typically a seasonal phenomenon, has dissipated and is largely absent from Southwest Florida coastal waters in the new year. But the persistent bloom, coupled with devastating levels of blue-green algae washing down the Caloosahatchee River from Lake Okeechobee, have kept water quality issues from and center (Naples Daily News).





Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/usfresearchnews/~3/8Rgq8nz1n-o/