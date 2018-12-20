(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 20 dicembre 2018

Red flag hoisted at Clear Water Bay Second Beach

Attention TV/radio announcers:Please broadcast the following as soon as possible:Here is an item of interest to swimmers. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (December 20) that due to big waves, red flag has been hoisted at Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District. Beach-goers are advised not to swim at the beach.

