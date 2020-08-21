venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
RED-EMITTING GSH-CU NCS AS TRIPLET INDUCED QUENCHED FLUORESCENT PROBE FOR FAST DETECTION OF THIOL POLLUTANTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Thiol compounds exist widely on the earth and have certain significance in the fields of the circle of the sulfur element and industrial production. However, the odor and biological toxicity of thiol compounds make them become a kind of pollutants that seriously threaten the environmental safety and the quality of human life in recent years. In this study, a novel triplet induced fluorescent “turn-off” strategy was designed for the detection of thiol pollutants via a glutathione-stabilized copper nanoclusters (GSH-Cu NCs) probe. The as-prepared GSH-Cu NCs not only have small size and good water-solubility, but also exhibit a strong red-emitting fluorescence at 630 nm, which could be quenched quantitatively with the increase of the concentration of thiol pollutants. So it was employed to detect thioglycollic acid (TGA), 3-mercaptopropionic acid (MPA), 2-mercaptoethanol (ME) and 2-(diethylamino) ethanethiol (2-AT) in a wide liner range of 1-100 μM with a detection limit of 0.73 μM, 0.43 μM, 0.37 μM, 0.69 μM, respectively. This method was successfully applied to detect the above thiol pollutants in lake water with good recoveries. Furthermore, its further application was also expanded as the luminous test strips based on the excellent fluorescent characteristics of GSH-Cu NCs for fast detection of thiol pollutants at real time.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/h67MNjGi9ts/D0NR04645K

