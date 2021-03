(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), sab 13 marzo 2021 Thirty years ago, “the world’s most frustrated recyclers” founded the Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) to help the people of Fort St. John figure out how to keep more of their household waste out of the landfill.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021SDPR0022-000453