RECTOR: UNIVERSITY OF TARTU WELCOMES ALL INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Dear students,

Estonia has been successful in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus so far. To keep it this way, there are strict requirements in place for many who arrive here. Every university who invites people from other countries, shares the responsibility with the arrivals to prevent new spread of the virus.

At the University of Tartu, international students make up an important part of the university community, and despite the complicated situation in the world, we make our best to ensure that all international students, regardless of their country of residence, can start their studies at the University of Tartu in autumn.

To ensure safe arrival and start of studies for all international students, both we and all the arriving students need to make an effort and follow the rules. The testing and self-isolation requirement may cause inconveniences, yet it is in the best interests of maintaining virus circulation at a low level. This way we can keep ourselves and our peers safe.

We look forward to your joining us at the University of Tartu.

See you soon!

Toomas Asser

Rector of the University of Tartu