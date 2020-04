(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), dom 26 aprile 2020 With the digital world as the primary option for reaching recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic, AFRS has created a digital means to shorten the time for potential new recruits to digitally upload their information on the path to joining the Air Force.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2161360/recruiting-goes-digital-with-air-force-commission-and-enlistment-portal/