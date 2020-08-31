RECORDING OF WORKING HOURS IS COMMONLY MADE BY EMPLOYEES THEMSELVES

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 31 agosto 2020
An additional survey for the Labour Force
Survey studied the organisation of gainful work, working time
arrangements and duration of commuting during 2019. The results
show that 90 per cent of employees are covered by recording of
working hours or monitoring of attendance at work. Very few
consider their home to be their primary workplace. The journey to
work takes longest time in Uusimaa.
Around ten per cent of employees do not have recording of
working hours or monitoring of attendance at work at all. Of them
the share of male employees is 53 per cent and that of female
employees 47 per cent. Approximately 10 per cent of employees
evenly in all employer sectors are outside the monitoring of
working hours.
Attendance and working hours are most commonly monitored by
means of remote identifiers, computers or other similar devices in
which 40 per cent of employees say they are included. It is often a
question of making a working time recording on a flexitime control
equipment when coming to work.
It is surprisingly common for employees to record working hours
themselves manually, as 37 per cent of employees say they use this
method. Working hours are also recorded to some extent by other
means, or they are not recorded, but attendance is monitored
anyway.
Monitoring of working hours and attendance in
2019, share of employees
Employer’s premises the primary place of work
Over three-quarters (77%) of employees mainly work in their
employer’s premises. In all, four per cent of employees regard
their home as their workplace and 11 per cent the customer’s
premises.
A majority (56%) of employees stay at their main place of work
but a considerable share (44%) work at least monthly elsewhere as
well. Ten per cent of all employees also work daily outside their
main place of work.
Time used for commuting varies by region
Commuting is longest for upper-level employees, but the
difference is not big compared to employees on average. For 25 per
cent of upper-level employees, commuting takes over 30 minutes,
while the corresponding share for all employees is 21 per cent. For
26 per cent of employees, commuting takes 10 minutes or less and
for 58 per cent at most 20 minutes.
The time used for commuting is clearly longer in Helsinki
metropolitan area and Uusimaa than elsewhere in the country. The
average length of commuting in one direction in Uusimaa is 30
minutes, while the average length of commuting in the whole country
is 23 minutes. The longest commuting is centred on the satellite
areas of Uusimaa, the shortest in the regions of Åland and
Ostrobothnia.
Average length of one-way commuting in minutes by
region in 2019
Survey results from 2019, effects of corona are not
visible
In 2019, data on the organisation of work and working time
arrangements at workplaces were examined in the ad hoc module of
the Labour Force Survey. The responses are personal views of those
having participated in the survey. The data concern the main jobs
of employed persons.
Around 11,200 persons of different age groups, regions and
genders answered the inquiry. The results have been generalised to
apply to employed persons aged 15 to 74 permanently resident in
Finland in 2019. The survey is financed by the EU.
It should be noted that the corona epidemic in 2020 has affected
the organisation and places of work and therefore the results
cannot be considered to concern the exceptional circumstances in
2020.
