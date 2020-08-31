RECORDING OF WORKING HOURS IS COMMONLY MADE BY EMPLOYEES THEMSELVES

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 31 agosto 2020

Published: 31 August 2020

An additional survey for the Labour Force

Survey studied the organisation of gainful work, working time

arrangements and duration of commuting during 2019. The results

show that 90 per cent of employees are covered by recording of

working hours or monitoring of attendance at work. Very few

consider their home to be their primary workplace. The journey to

work takes longest time in Uusimaa.

Around ten per cent of employees do not have recording of

working hours or monitoring of attendance at work at all. Of them

the share of male employees is 53 per cent and that of female

employees 47 per cent. Approximately 10 per cent of employees

evenly in all employer sectors are outside the monitoring of

working hours.

Attendance and working hours are most commonly monitored by

means of remote identifiers, computers or other similar devices in

which 40 per cent of employees say they are included. It is often a

question of making a working time recording on a flexitime control

equipment when coming to work.

It is surprisingly common for employees to record working hours

themselves manually, as 37 per cent of employees say they use this

method. Working hours are also recorded to some extent by other

means, or they are not recorded, but attendance is monitored

anyway.

Monitoring of working hours and attendance in

2019, share of employees

Employer’s premises the primary place of work

Over three-quarters (77%) of employees mainly work in their

employer’s premises. In all, four per cent of employees regard

their home as their workplace and 11 per cent the customer’s

premises.

A majority (56%) of employees stay at their main place of work

but a considerable share (44%) work at least monthly elsewhere as

well. Ten per cent of all employees also work daily outside their

main place of work.

Time used for commuting varies by region

Commuting is longest for upper-level employees, but the

difference is not big compared to employees on average. For 25 per

cent of upper-level employees, commuting takes over 30 minutes,

while the corresponding share for all employees is 21 per cent. For

26 per cent of employees, commuting takes 10 minutes or less and

for 58 per cent at most 20 minutes.

The time used for commuting is clearly longer in Helsinki

metropolitan area and Uusimaa than elsewhere in the country. The

average length of commuting in one direction in Uusimaa is 30

minutes, while the average length of commuting in the whole country

is 23 minutes. The longest commuting is centred on the satellite

areas of Uusimaa, the shortest in the regions of Åland and

Ostrobothnia.

Average length of one-way commuting in minutes by

region in 2019

Survey results from 2019, effects of corona are not

visible

In 2019, data on the organisation of work and working time

arrangements at workplaces were examined in the ad hoc module of

the Labour Force Survey. The responses are personal views of those

having participated in the survey. The data concern the main jobs

of employed persons.

Around 11,200 persons of different age groups, regions and

genders answered the inquiry. The results have been generalised to

apply to employed persons aged 15 to 74 permanently resident in

Finland in 2019. The survey is financed by the EU.

It should be noted that the corona epidemic in 2020 has affected

the organisation and places of work and therefore the results

cannot be considered to concern the exceptional circumstances in

2020.

