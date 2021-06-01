(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 01 giugno 2021 According to Statistics Finlands data, there were 10,800 victims of domestic violence offences recorded by the police in 2020, which is 1.2 per cent down on the previous year. In domestic violence and intimate partner violence directed at adults, one-half took place between married or cohabiting couples. Of adult victims, 75.2 per cent were women. Of all victims, 21.3 per cent were minors.

