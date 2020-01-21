21 Gennaio 2020
RECORD NUMBER OF FIRMS INVEST IN HK

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 21 gennaio 2020

Invest Hong Kong assisted 487 overseas and Mainland companies to set up or expand in Hong Kong last year, up 11.7% year-on-year, setting a new record.

 

The number of fintech companies and startups saw the strongest growth.

 

The total number of jobs thereby created rose 14.1% to 6,009 over the previous year.

 

More than 27% of the assisted companies indicated that Hong Kong’s status as an international hub played an important role in the sustained economic development of Mainland China.

 

They added that setting up businesses in Hong Kong would enable them to fully capitalise on the opportunities brought about by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development and the Belt & Road Initiative.

Fonte/Source: http://www.news.gov.hk/eng/2020/01/20200121/20200121_152225_927.html

