martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
Agenparl

RECORD BREAKING ALL-ELECTRIC DRIVE TO SWITZERLAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WOLFSBURG (GERMANY), mar 25 agosto 2020

The new Volkswagen ID.3¹ has set its first range record: The electric car covered the 531 kilometers from Zwickau to Schaffhausen (Switzerland) on a single charge. Officially, the model has a range of up to 420 kilometers (WLTP). This mark was topped by more than 100 kilometers – an increase of 26 percent. The vehicle was a series production ID.3 1st Pro Performance with a 58 kWh battery built at the Zwickau electric car factory. The route to Switzerland consisted entirely of public roads and highways, passing cities such as Bayreuth and Ulm. The record-breaking vehicle was driven by “hypermiler” Felix Egolf, a native of Switzerland. The term “hypermiling” originated in the USA and refers to driving a series production vehicle with techniques that maximize efficiency and minimize consumption.

Read the full story here: https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en/press-releases/range-record-id3-makes-the-journey-from-zwickau-to-switzerland-on-a-single-charge-6334

¹ ID.3: combined power consumption in kWh/100 km (NEDC): 15.4-14.5, CO2 emissions in g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+

Fonte/Source: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/stories/2020/08/record-breaking-all-electric-drive-to-switzerland.html

