martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
Agenparl

RECONCILING FORESTRY AND AGRICULTURE: WE NEED A NEW CERTIFICATION SCHEME TO PROTECT FORESTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 23 giugno 2020

In this interview, Roby Biwer (LU/PES), Member of Bettembourg Municipal Council, answers six questions on the EU action to protect and restore forests worldwide. In the context of the COVID-19, the rapporteur of the CoR opinion on ‘Stepping up EU action to protect and restore the world’s forests’ calls for a new EU certification scheme and information system that endorses deforestation-free products and short, transparent supply chains. The opinion is to be adopted at the 1-2 July plenary session.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/Reconciling-forestry-and-agriculture-we-need-a-new-certification-scheme-to-protect-forests.aspx

Leave a Comment

