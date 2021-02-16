RECONCILIATION RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE HOUSE COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION AND LABOR

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), mar 16 febbraio 2021

S. Con. Res. 5, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, instructed several committees of the House of Representatives to recommend legislative changes that would increase deficits up to a specified amount over the 2021-2030 period. As part of the reconciliation process, the House Committee on Education and Labor approved legislation on February 9, 2021, that contains provisions that CBO estimates would, on net, increase deficits over that period by $281.3 billion.

The legislation would appropriate specified amounts totaling $220.1 billion for education-related programs, labor-related programs, child care, human services and community support programs, and nutrition programs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57006