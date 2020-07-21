martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR IMPLEMENTING THE CICOM METHODOLOGY DURING THE COVID-19 RESPONSE: VERSION 3.1, 10 JUNE 2020

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 21 luglio 2020 Source: World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Published: 6/10/2020.
The technical recommendations in this 13-page guide provide information on the methodology for setting up medical coordination and information cells (CICOM, Spanish acronym) as a key function of health emergency operations centers (EOCs). This will facilitate decision-making on how to increase surge capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic through the deployment of emergency medical teams (EMTs) and the installation of alternative medical care sites (AMCS), in cooperation with integrated health services networks and prehospital health care systems.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23096

