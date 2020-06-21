lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Home » RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARY (H/F)

RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARY (H/F)

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 21 giugno 2020

Type:
Support staff
Contract type:
Permanent contract
Place:
Belval

Context

Being part of our receptionist/secretary team you will welcome guests, visitors, and staff in a professional manner. Since you are a LIST ambassador towards our clients and LIST colleagues, excellent presentation is required. Service-oriented mind-set is a must.

You will support on administrative tasks such as meeting rooms booking, ingoing/outgoing mail, announcement of guest arrivals, data entry in our systems.

Description

Reception

  • Welcome and take care of visitors, provide information when required
  • Answer phone calls and redirect to employees when required
  • Ensure the upkeep, appearance and efficiency of the reception area (which includes the show room)

Administration

  • Manage incoming / outgoing mail and courier services
  • Manage several mailboxes at the same time
  • Distribute lunch vouchers to staff
  • Manage supplies stock and place order when needed
  • Support staff on mail formatting, mailings, printings, enveloping activities, copies and binding, archiving and filing
  • Support staff on a variety of tasks related to meetings and events (planning of meetings, invitations, rooms booking, catering…)

Data processing

  • Input various data (mail, invoices, contracts…)
  • Update/check dedicated databases

Profile

  • A level degree with at least a first experience in a similar position
  • Excellent service orientation mind-set
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Familiar with various IT software and messaging tools
  • Advanced MS Office knowledge (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
  • Ability to manage and coordinate several tasks in parallel
  • Highly organised, have active listening skills and are able to handle confidential information with discretion
  • Able to work autonomously while maintaining a strong professional relationship with the team you will be part of
  • Proficient in French and English (verbal and written)
  • German and/or Luxembourgish is considered as an asset

Contact
Candidates interested in the above position can apply online on our website www.list.lu
The application must include:

  •     A CV
  •     A motivation letter

Please note that only applications files in English will be considered, and that applicants will be asked to pass a practical test.

Fonte/Source: https://www.list.lu/jobs/job-opportunities/job-offer/list-corp-2020-029/

