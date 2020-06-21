RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARY (H/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 21 giugno 2020

Type:

Support staff

Contract type:

Permanent contract

Place:

Belval

Context

Being part of our receptionist/secretary team you will welcome guests, visitors, and staff in a professional manner. Since you are a LIST ambassador towards our clients and LIST colleagues, excellent presentation is required. Service-oriented mind-set is a must.

You will support on administrative tasks such as meeting rooms booking, ingoing/outgoing mail, announcement of guest arrivals, data entry in our systems.

Description

Reception

Welcome and take care of visitors, provide information when required

Answer phone calls and redirect to employees when required

Ensure the upkeep, appearance and efficiency of the reception area (which includes the show room)

Administration

Manage incoming / outgoing mail and courier services

Manage several mailboxes at the same time

Distribute lunch vouchers to staff

Manage supplies stock and place order when needed

Support staff on mail formatting, mailings, printings, enveloping activities, copies and binding, archiving and filing

Support staff on a variety of tasks related to meetings and events (planning of meetings, invitations, rooms booking, catering…)

Data processing

Input various data (mail, invoices, contracts…)

Update/check dedicated databases

Profile

A level degree with at least a first experience in a similar position

Excellent service orientation mind-set

Excellent communication skills

Familiar with various IT software and messaging tools

Advanced MS Office knowledge (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

Ability to manage and coordinate several tasks in parallel

Highly organised, have active listening skills and are able to handle confidential information with discretion

Able to work autonomously while maintaining a strong professional relationship with the team you will be part of

Proficient in French and English (verbal and written)

German and/or Luxembourgish is considered as an asset

Contact

Candidates interested in the above position can apply online on our website www.list.lu

The application must include:

A CV

A motivation letter

Please note that only applications files in English will be considered, and that applicants will be asked to pass a practical test.