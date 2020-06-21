RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARY (H/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 21 giugno 2020
Type:
Support staff
Contract type:
Permanent contract
Place:
Belval
Context
Being part of our receptionist/secretary team you will welcome guests, visitors, and staff in a professional manner. Since you are a LIST ambassador towards our clients and LIST colleagues, excellent presentation is required. Service-oriented mind-set is a must.
You will support on administrative tasks such as meeting rooms booking, ingoing/outgoing mail, announcement of guest arrivals, data entry in our systems.
Description
Reception
- Welcome and take care of visitors, provide information when required
- Answer phone calls and redirect to employees when required
- Ensure the upkeep, appearance and efficiency of the reception area (which includes the show room)
Administration
- Manage incoming / outgoing mail and courier services
- Manage several mailboxes at the same time
- Distribute lunch vouchers to staff
- Manage supplies stock and place order when needed
- Support staff on mail formatting, mailings, printings, enveloping activities, copies and binding, archiving and filing
- Support staff on a variety of tasks related to meetings and events (planning of meetings, invitations, rooms booking, catering…)
Data processing
- Input various data (mail, invoices, contracts…)
- Update/check dedicated databases
Profile
- A level degree with at least a first experience in a similar position
- Excellent service orientation mind-set
- Excellent communication skills
- Familiar with various IT software and messaging tools
- Advanced MS Office knowledge (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
- Ability to manage and coordinate several tasks in parallel
- Highly organised, have active listening skills and are able to handle confidential information with discretion
- Able to work autonomously while maintaining a strong professional relationship with the team you will be part of
- Proficient in French and English (verbal and written)
- German and/or Luxembourgish is considered as an asset
Contact
Candidates interested in the above position can apply online on our website www.list.lu
The application must include:
- A CV
- A motivation letter
Please note that only applications files in English will be considered, and that applicants will be asked to pass a practical test.
Share this page:
Fonte/Source: https://www.list.lu/jobs/job-opportunities/job-offer/list-corp-2020-029/