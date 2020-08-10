(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 10 agosto 2020

Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises

Recent Steps Taken by Government to Give Relief to MSMEs will Accelerate the Wheel of Economy: Shri Nitin Gadkari



Shri Gadkari Urges all CMs to Issue Directions for Clearing MSME Dues by their Ministries/Deptts and PSUs on priority





10 AUG 2020 3:24PM by PIB Delhi

Shri Nitin Gadkari Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said that the changing the definition of MSMEs, Scheme of Fund of Funds, Champions portal, extended credits to MSMEs will certainly accelerate the wheels of economy which had slowed down due to lockdown in the wake of Pandemic. He said this today while addressing a Virtual MSME Conclave organized by FICCI Karnataka State Council. He appealed to all the stakeholders to do away with all kinds of fear and negativity and assured that government is doing everything possible to make the country a super economic power.

Shri Gadkari further informed that loans of about Rs. 1,20,000 crore have been disbursed to MSMEs out of Rs. 3 lakh crore announced in the relief package.

Discussing about the problem of delayed payments, he said that instructions have been given to all Ministries, Departments and PSUs to clear pending bills of MSMEs within 45 days. He also urged all Chief Ministers to issue directions for clearing MSME dues by their State/UT Ministries/Deptts and PSUs on priority. The Minister added that we are closely monitoring the complaints lodged at SAMADHAN Portal also.

The Minister informed the participants of the webinar that we are working on the idea of a Land Bank and Social Micro Finance Institution which will be very helpful for entrepreneurs and persons who want to run small shops and businesses.

While discussing Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as envisaged by Prime Minister, he said that handloom, handicrafts, khadi industries and agro-based industries should be encouraged especially in 115 aspirational districts. We will have to plan special policies for agricultural, rural and tribal sector because they have huge potential of creating employment.

Minister from Karnatak Government Shri Jagdish Shettar, SBI Chairman and members/representatives of FICCI participated in the webinar.

