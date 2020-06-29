lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
RECENT PROGRESS ON HOLLOW ARRAY ARCHITECTURES AND THEIR APPLICATIONS IN ELECTROCHEMICAL ENERGY STORAGE

The structure design of electrode materials is one of the most important factors that determines the electrochemical performance of energy storage devices. In recent years, hollow micro-/nanoarray structures have been widely explored for energy applications due to their unique structural advantages. The complex hollow interior and shell arrays enable fast ion diffusion/transport, provide abundant active sites and accommodate volume variation. Moreover, the direct contact of the hollow arrays with the substrates would enhance mechanical stability during long-term cycling. Until now, huge process has been achieved in rational design of various hollow array architectures. However, the related summary has been rarely reported. Herein, the multifunctional merits and typical synthesis strategies of hollow array structures are analyzed in detail. Meanwhile, their applications in electrochemical energy storage (such as supercapacitors and batteries) are summarized. Furthermore, the development and challenges of the hollow arrays in terms of substrate, technique-improvement and material-innovation are discussed. Finally, their applications for energy storage and conversion are prospected.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/nh/~3/8J9xjFIuTGE/D0NH00332H

