RECENT PROGRESS IN SELENITE AND TELLURITE BASED SHG MATERIALS

Metal selenites and tellurites have demonstrated excellent second-harmonic generation (SHG) properties in inorganic solid compounds, such as strong SHG efficiecy, wide transparent range and appropriate birefringence, etc. During the past ten years, important progress has been achieved in this field. The largest SHG efficiency of selenites and tellurites has been reached 13.5 × KDP (BiFSeO3) and 2 × KTP (CdTeMoO6) respectively. The shortest UV absorption edge of tellurites has been pushed to 205 nm in BaF2TeF2(OH)2 successfully. In terms of the chemical compositions, researches are no longer concentrated on d0 transition metal compounds only, and the most electronegative fluorine has been used increasingly to widen the optical bandgaps and enrich the structural types of the materials. This paper reviewed the recent developments in selenite and tellurite based SHG materials. Challenges in creating new high powered SHG materials and perspectives of the future works are presented.