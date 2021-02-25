RECENT PROGRESS IN OXYCHALCOGENIDES AS IR NONLINEAR OPTICAL MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 febbraio 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00222H, Frontier
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00222H, Frontier
Yong-Fang Shi, Wenbo Wei, Xintao Wu, Hua Lin, Qi-Long Zhu
Currently, non-centrosymmetric oxychalcogenides, a class of newly developed heteroanionic compounds have emerged as promising candidates for IR nonlinear optical (NLO) materials due to the fact that they can combine the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Currently, non-centrosymmetric oxychalcogenides, a class of newly developed heteroanionic compounds have emerged as promising candidates for IR nonlinear optical (NLO) materials due to the fact that they can combine the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/x0o3gHeyRyU/D1DT00222H