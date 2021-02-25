giovedì, Febbraio 25, 2021
RECENT PROGRESS IN OXYCHALCOGENIDES AS IR NONLINEAR OPTICAL MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 febbraio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00222H, Frontier
Yong-Fang Shi, Wenbo Wei, Xintao Wu, Hua Lin, Qi-Long Zhu
Currently, non-centrosymmetric oxychalcogenides, a class of newly developed heteroanionic compounds have emerged as promising candidates for IR nonlinear optical (NLO) materials due to the fact that they can combine the…
