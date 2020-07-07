RECENT PROGRESS IN HYBRID PEROVSKITES SOLAR CELLS THROUGH SCANNING TUNNELING MICROSCOPY AND SPECTROSCOPY

Currently, sustainable renewable energy sources are urgently required to fulfill the cumulative energy needs of 7.8 billion populations, since the conventional coal and fossil fuels will be exhausted one day. Photovoltaic devices are the direct and efficient way to produce a huge amount of energy to meet these energy targets. In particular, hybrid-perovskites-based photovoltaic devices merit special attention not only due to their exceptional efficiency for generating appreciable energy but also their tunable band gaps and the ease of device fabrication. However, the commercialization of such devices suffers from the instability of the compositional materials. The cause of instability is hidden in the perovskite’s structure and its morphology at the sub-molecular level, thereby to reveal and eliminate these instabilities is a striking challenge. To address this issue, scanning tunneling microscope/spectroscope (STM/STS) presents a comprehensive way to allow the visualization of materials morphology and electronic structure at the atomic-level resolution. Here, we reviewed the recent developments of the perovskites-based solar cell (PSCs), the STM/STS analysis of photoactive halide/hybrid and oxide materials, and the real-time STM/STS investigation of electronic structures with defects and traps that are believed to mainly affect the device performances. The detailed STM/STS analysis can facilitate better understanding of the materials properties at the nanoscale. This informative study may hold great promise to advance the development of stable PSCs under atmospheric conditions.