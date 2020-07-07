martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 7, 2020

LA GIOCONDA TORNA A SORRIDERE: IL LOUVRE RIAPRE CON LE MASCHERINE

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM NETANYAHU: 6 JULY 2020

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

STATEMENT ON IOSCO COMPLIANCE FOR FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK ADMINISTERED…

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

Agenparl

RECENT PROGRESS IN HYBRID PEROVSKITES SOLAR CELLS THROUGH SCANNING TUNNELING MICROSCOPY AND SPECTROSCOPY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

Currently, sustainable renewable energy sources are urgently required to fulfill the cumulative energy needs of 7.8 billion populations, since the conventional coal and fossil fuels will be exhausted one day. Photovoltaic devices are the direct and efficient way to produce a huge amount of energy to meet these energy targets. In particular, hybrid-perovskites-based photovoltaic devices merit special attention not only due to their exceptional efficiency for generating appreciable energy but also their tunable band gaps and the ease of device fabrication. However, the commercialization of such devices suffers from the instability of the compositional materials. The cause of instability is hidden in the perovskite’s structure and its morphology at the sub-molecular level, thereby to reveal and eliminate these instabilities is a striking challenge. To address this issue, scanning tunneling microscope/spectroscope (STM/STS) presents a comprehensive way to allow the visualization of materials morphology and electronic structure at the atomic-level resolution. Here, we reviewed the recent developments of the perovskites-based solar cell (PSCs), the STM/STS analysis of photoactive halide/hybrid and oxide materials, and the real-time STM/STS investigation of electronic structures with defects and traps that are believed to mainly affect the device performances. The detailed STM/STS analysis can facilitate better understanding of the materials properties at the nanoscale. This informative study may hold great promise to advance the development of stable PSCs under atmospheric conditions.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/tTvmDaXaAgE/D0NR03499A

Post collegati

RECENT PROGRESS IN HYBRID PEROVSKITES SOLAR CELLS THROUGH SCANNING TUNNELING MICROSCOPY AND SPECTROSCOPY

Redazione

TWO DEFENDANTS CHARGED FOR THEIR ROLE IN BRIBERY AND MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME INVOLVING FORMER HIGH-RANKING GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL IN PANAMA

Redazione

DIRECT SYNTHESIS OF PHOSPHOROTRITHIOITES AND PHOSPHOROTRITHIOATES FROM WHITE PHOSPHORUS AND THIOLS

Redazione

TWO ZINC COORDINATION POLYMERS WITH PHOTOCHROMIC BEHAVIORS AND PHOTO-CONTROLLED LUMINESCENCE PROPERTY

Redazione

NANOSCALE KINETIC IMAGING OF LITHIUM ION SECONDARY BATTERY MATERIALS USING SCANNING ELECTROCHEMICAL CELL MICROSCOPY

Redazione

ADVANCES OF LIGAND-UNSUPPORTED ARGENTOPHILIC INTERACTIONS IN CRYSTAL ENGINEERING: EMERGING PLATFORM FOR SUPRAMOLECULAR ARCHITECTURES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More