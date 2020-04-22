mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN PALLADIUM-CATALYZED C-S BONDS FORMATION

Transition metal-catalyzed C-S bonds formation reactions have witnessed considerable attention in the recent years. In this regard, palladium-catalyzed C-S bonds formation is typically attractive, owing to its can effective assemble structurally diverse unsymmetrically aryl sulfides and functionalized sulfones under mild conditions with high regioselectivities. In this review, palladium-catalyzed C-S bonds formation reaction has been summarized and discussed in detail with the focus on sulfenylation and sulfonylation reaction involving aryl/heteroaryl C-H bonds, alkynes, aryl halides, electron-rich benzoic acid derivatives, arylhydrazines, and organosilicon reagents. We also highlight some representative synthetic strategies and their transformation application along with reaction mechanisms.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00377H

