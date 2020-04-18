(AGENPARL) – sab 18 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Recent Arrests of Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong 04/18/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States condemns the arrest of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to enjoy a high degree of autonomy.

