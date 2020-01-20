20 Gennaio 2020
RECENT ADVANCES OF PRISTINE TRI-METALLIC METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS TOWARD OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Pristine metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) have caught much attention in recent years due to their high specific surface areas, large porosity, excellent pore size distributions, flexible structure, and remarkable catalytic properties. The design of functional MOFs that can function as efficient HER and OER catalysts is significant in solving the energy crisis but remains a big challenge. Trimetallic metal-organic frameworks show a good application prospect in water oxidation. In this review, we are going to focus on the latest progress and future trends in the development of pristine trimetallic MOFs with respect to OER. The synergistic effect between multi-metal active sites is effective to improve the intrinsic activity of MOFs toward OER. By summarizing the synthesis method of tri-metallic MOFs and observing their performance toward oxygen evolution reaction, we hope that this review will trigger new developments coordination chemistry, electrochemistry, nanomaterials and energy materials.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/_CMe1dpmtq0/C9NR10109H

