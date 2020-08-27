RECENT ADVANCES OF HOLLOW-STRUCTURED SULFUR CATHODES FOR LITHIUM–SULFUR BATTERIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020
Mater. Chem. Front., 2020, 4,2517-2547
DOI: 10.1039/D0QM00303D, Review Article
Xia Huang, Tengfei Qiu, Xinghao Zhang, Lei Wang, Bin Luo, Lianzhou Wang
This review summarises recent advances of hollow-structured sulfur cathodes for high performance lithium sulfur batteries, focusing on their synthesis, structure, electrochemical performance, advantages and challenges.
