RECENT ADVANCES IN TRANSITION-METAL-CATALYZED ANNULATIONS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 1-INDANONE CORE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06318E, Perspective

Suven Das, Arpita Dutta

Indanone-containing scaffolds are attractive synthetic targets because of their wide occurrence in many natural products, drugs and functional materials. In the last few years, enormous efforts have been devoted for…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/-uzSZybqHdg/D0NJ06318E