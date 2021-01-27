mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

MARIA VOCE: COSTRUIRE RELAZIONI CON TUTTI, ECCO IL CONTRIBUTO ESSENZIALE DEI FOCOLARI

KIWI WOMEN GIVEN THE CHANCE TO BE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR A…

NIGERIA, KAIGAMA: NUOVO APPELLO PER LA SICUREZZA NEL PAESE

GIORNO MEMORIA. I GIUSTI, LA LIBERTà E L’OSTINAZIONE DEL BENE

NOTA PER LE REDAZIONI: SCONVOCATA AUDIZIONE COMMISSIONE INFANZIA

GIORNO MEMORIA, BENAMATI (PD): SIA NON SOLO RICORDO MA MONITO PERENNE PER…

GRUPPO COLLABORAZIONE PARLAMENTARE ITALIA-ISRAELE “RICORDARE E ONORARE LA MEMORIA DELLA SHOAH”

GIORNO MEMORIA: CALABRIA (FI), TRAGEDIA CI UNISCA CONTRO ODIO

1.557 MILLION VEHICLES REGISTERED IN DECEMBER 2020

CONSIP – PUBBLICATO UN NUOVO ACCORDO QUADRO PER LA FORNITURA DI 1000…

Agenparl

RECENT ADVANCES IN TRANSITION-METAL-CATALYZED ANNULATIONS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 1-INDANONE CORE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06318E, Perspective
Suven Das, Arpita Dutta
Indanone-containing scaffolds are attractive synthetic targets because of their wide occurrence in many natural products, drugs and functional materials. In the last few years, enormous efforts have been devoted for…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/-uzSZybqHdg/D0NJ06318E

Post collegati

THEORETICAL STUDY ON ADSORPTION AND CATALYTIC DEGRADATION MECHANISM OF SULFACETAMIDE ON ANATASE TIO2 (001) AND (101) SURFACE

Redazione

RECENT ADVANCES IN TRANSITION-METAL-CATALYZED ANNULATIONS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 1-INDANONE CORE

Redazione

FACILE AND DIRECT HALOGENATION OF 1,2,3-TRIAZOLES PROMOTED BY KX-OXONE SYSTEM UNDER TRANSITION METAL FREE CONDITIONS

Redazione

PROF. WANYOIKE TAKES OVER LEADERSHIP MANTLE AT GENDER DIRECTORATE

Redazione

LABOUR FORCE SURVEY, EUROPEAN 3 QUARTER 2020

Redazione

EIT RAWMATERIALS AND ASMARTWORLD: CONNECTING FAMILIES DURING THE PANDEMIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More