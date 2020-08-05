mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON ZIMBABWEAN BUSINESSMAN KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREI

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON ZIMBABWEAN BUSINESSMAN KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREI

COMUNICATO STAM

DECRETO-LEGGE PARITà DI GENERE NELLE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI DELLE REGIONI A STATUTO ORDINARIO:…

ZAVOLI, FASSINO (PD): HA ACCOMPAGNATO LA VITA DELLA REPUBBLICA

IL CILE NELLA MORSA DEL COVID-19 DIMENTICA I MINATORI SOPRAVVISSUTI A SAN…

AGRICOLTURA: PD, EMERGENZA IDRICA, INTERVENTI GOVERNO SIANO ADEGUATI

POSTPONED: SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER REMARKS TO THE MEDIA IN THE PRESS…

POSTPONED: SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER REMARKS TO THE MEDIA IN THE PRESS…

IN RICORDO DEL CALCIATORE FEDERICO TOMEI, CERIMONIA PRESSO L’ASD SAVIO

Agenparl

RECENT ADVANCES IN THE SYNTHESIS OF RING-JUNCTION (OR BRIDGEHEAD) NITROGEN HETEROCYCLES VIA TRANSITION METAL-CATALYZED C-H BOND ACTIVATION AND FUNCTIONALIZATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 05 agosto 2020

Bridgehead nitrogen (or ring-junction nitrogen) heterocycles are one of the most privileged scaffolds for synthetic chemistry and medicinal chemistry. For decades, transition metal-catalyzed C-H activation has provided straightforward access to bridgehead nitrogen heterocycles in an atom-economical manner. Palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, cobalt, nickel, silver, copper catalysts were used for the successful synthesis of those skeletons. Herein, we summarize recent advances that are specialized to the synthesis of bridgehead nitrogen heterocycles via diverse transition metal-catalyzed C-H activation and C-H functionalizations. This review covers the period from May 2004 to April 2020.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00510J

Post collegati

SERIES: VALEXPARQ052N, GOODS, VALUE OF EXPORTS FOR ARGENTINA

Redazione

NANOCLUSTER AND SINGLE-ATOM CATALYSTS FOR THERMOCATALYTIC CONVERSION OF CO AND CO2

Redazione

RECENT ADVANCES IN THE SYNTHESIS OF RING-JUNCTION (OR BRIDGEHEAD) NITROGEN HETEROCYCLES VIA TRANSITION METAL-CATALYZED C-H BOND ACTIVATION AND FUNCTIONALIZATION

Redazione

TRANSITION METAL-N4 EMBEDDED BLACK PHOSPHORUS CARBIDE AS HIGH-PERFORMANCE BIFUNCTIONAL ELECTROCATALYST FOR ORR/OER

Redazione

STORED AMMONIUM NITRATE CARGO LINK TO BEIRUT BLAST

Redazione

DECRETO-LEGGE PARITà DI GENERE NELLE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI DELLE REGIONI A STATUTO ORDINARIO: AVVIO ESAME IN AULA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More