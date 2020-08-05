RECENT ADVANCES IN THE SYNTHESIS OF RING-JUNCTION (OR BRIDGEHEAD) NITROGEN HETEROCYCLES VIA TRANSITION METAL-CATALYZED C-H BOND ACTIVATION AND FUNCTIONALIZATION

Bridgehead nitrogen (or ring-junction nitrogen) heterocycles are one of the most privileged scaffolds for synthetic chemistry and medicinal chemistry. For decades, transition metal-catalyzed C-H activation has provided straightforward access to bridgehead nitrogen heterocycles in an atom-economical manner. Palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, cobalt, nickel, silver, copper catalysts were used for the successful synthesis of those skeletons. Herein, we summarize recent advances that are specialized to the synthesis of bridgehead nitrogen heterocycles via diverse transition metal-catalyzed C-H activation and C-H functionalizations. This review covers the period from May 2004 to April 2020.