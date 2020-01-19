19 Gennaio 2020
RECENT ADVANCES IN SELECTIVELY CATALYTIC HYDRODEOXYGENATION OF LIGNIN-DERIVED OXYGENATES TO ARENES

Utilization of the lignin-derived compounds is an important part of biomass valorization. One promising way to achieve this goal is to reduce/eliminate the oxygen content via hydrodeoxygenation (HDO), producing valuable fuels and chemicals. However, most of HDO catalysts are not selective in arene production, having the tendency to saturate aromatic rings and thus consuming excess hydrogen. In this review, we summarize the recent advances in catalysts for phenol HDO and understanding of reaction mechanisms involved, aiming to provide a perspective for developing highly efficient HDO catalysts. In particular, we first present an overview of HDO of phenolics, including the challenges in selective removal of oxygen without saturating the aromatic ring. Then we focus on the characteristics of four types of HDO catalysts, i.e. sulfides, base metals (oxides), noble-metal-based catalysts, and carbides/nitrides/phosphides, and the potential approaches to improve their arene selectivity. Finally, we attempt to generate a correlation between catalysts’ oxophilicity and the performances in the HDO of phenolics, which can potentially serve as the basis for the design of selective HDO catalysts.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/QYGHV4tau5E/C9GC02762A

