venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

VIOLATIONS OF THE RIGHT TO PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION: UK…

COMPUTING SOCIETY HONORS NSA CYBERSECURITY EXPERT

AFGHANISTAN, PANDEMIA E TEMPESTE INVERNALI AGGRAVANO L’EMERGENZA UMANITARIA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 29, 2021

THE BAHAMAS : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT…

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.MOLCHAN MEETS THE MINISTER OF UNIVERSITY EDUCATION OF VENEZUELA

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ LANCERING ALLIANTIE GENDER & GGZ

UNA COMUNICAZIONE CHE VA INCONTRO ALLE PERSONE

IL PAPA E I SENZATETTO, LO “SCHIAFFO SALUTARE” ALLA MONDANITà

25/01/2021 RIK DAEMS, RE-ELECTED PRESIDENT, INVITES MEMBERS TO SEE PACE AS VEHICLE…

Agenparl

RECENT ADVANCES IN RH(III)/IR(III)-CATALYZED C–H FUNCTIONALIZATION/ANNULATION VIA CARBENE MIGRATORY INSERTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

In the past two decades, transition metal-catalyzed C–H functionalization followed by annulations with various coupling partners has received much attention in organic synthesis. In particular, Rh(III) or Ir(III) catalyzed regioselective C–H functionalization followed by the cyclization of diverse arenes with metal carbene precursors has become a highly investigated research field in recent years. The purpose of this review is to provide a comprehensive essay on the Rh(III)/Ir(III) catalyzed C–H functionalizations/annulations via carbene migratory insertion, focusing on the diverse metal carbene precursors with arenes/alkenes reported so far. The highlighted examples are categorized by nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur-containing heterocycles and carbocyclizations. Further, key mechanistic approaches are also briefly described.

Graphical abstract: Recent advances in Rh(iii)/Ir(iii)-catalyzed C–H functionalization/annulation via carbene migratory insertion

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/I6JJv9lO03I/D0OB02309D

Post collegati

A HIGH-VOLTAGE QUASI-SOLID-STATE FLEXIBLE SUPERCAPACITOR WITH A WIDE OPERATIONAL TEMPERATURE RANGE BASED ON A LOW-COST “WATER-IN-SALT” HYDROGEL ELECTROLYTE

Redazione

POST-DOCTORAL POSITION IN BERN/SWITZERLAND

Redazione

A SOLVENT-SPECIFIC, DAST MEDIATED INTRAMOLECULAR FRIEDEL-CRAFTS REACTION: ACCESS TO DIBENZOXEPINE-FUSED SPIROOXINDOLES

Redazione

RECENT ADVANCES IN RH(III)/IR(III)-CATALYZED C–H FUNCTIONALIZATION/ANNULATION VIA CARBENE MIGRATORY INSERTION

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): AVASTIN, BEVACIZUMAB, CARCINOMA, NON-SMALL-CELL LUNG,BREAST NEOPLASMS,OVARIAN NEOPLASMS,COLORECTAL NEOPLASMS,CARCINOMA, RENAL CELL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 12/01/2005, REVISION: 56, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: EVALUATION OF ENDPOINT PCR (EPCR) AS A DIAGNOSTIC TEST TECHNOLOGY FOR SARS-COV-2

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More