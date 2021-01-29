RECENT ADVANCES IN RH(III)/IR(III)-CATALYZED C–H FUNCTIONALIZATION/ANNULATION VIA CARBENE MIGRATORY INSERTION

In the past two decades, transition metal-catalyzed C–H functionalization followed by annulations with various coupling partners has received much attention in organic synthesis. In particular, Rh( III ) or Ir( III ) catalyzed regioselective C–H functionalization followed by the cyclization of diverse arenes with metal carbene precursors has become a highly investigated research field in recent years. The purpose of this review is to provide a comprehensive essay on the Rh( III )/Ir( III ) catalyzed C–H functionalizations/annulations via carbene migratory insertion, focusing on the diverse metal carbene precursors with arenes/alkenes reported so far. The highlighted examples are categorized by nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur-containing heterocycles and carbocyclizations. Further, key mechanistic approaches are also briefly described.