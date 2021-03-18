RECENT ADVANCES IN NANOMATERIAL-BASED AUGMENTED SONODYNAMIC THERAPY OF CANCER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, 57,2854-2866
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07750J, Feature Article
Wooram Um, Pramod Kumar E. K., Jeongjin Lee, Chan Ho Kim, Dong Gil You, Jae Hyung Park
This review focuses on recent advances in augmented sonodynamic therapy (SDT) using engineered nanomaterials, and the mechanism of SDT for discussing future perspectives.
