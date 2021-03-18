RECENT ADVANCES IN NANOMATERIAL-BASED AUGMENTED SONODYNAMIC THERAPY OF CANCER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, 57,2854-2866

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07750J, Feature Article

Wooram Um, Pramod Kumar E. K., Jeongjin Lee, Chan Ho Kim, Dong Gil You, Jae Hyung Park

This review focuses on recent advances in augmented sonodynamic therapy (SDT) using engineered nanomaterials, and the mechanism of SDT for discussing future perspectives.

