sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
RECENT ADVANCES IN HIGH-PERFORMANCE ORGANIC SOLAR CELLS ENABLED BY ACCEPTOR-DONOR-ACCEPTOR-DONOR-ACCEPTOR (A-DA'D-A) TYPE ACCEPTORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 06 giugno 2020

Over the past two years, the emergence of acceptor-donor- acceptor-donor-acceptor (A-DA’D-A) type non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) has contributed to the rapid development of organic solar cells (OSCs) with power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) exceeding 18%. In this Minireview, we firstly introduce key factors, including light absorption, energy levels, and morphology of the active layer that affect the performance of OSCs. Then, we spotlight the A-DA’D-A type acceptors for high-efficiency OSCs reported in recent time and summarize the structure-property relationship from selected examples for future molecular design. We also discuss the recent progress in highly efficient ternary OSCs based on A-DA’D-A type acceptors. Finally, we forecast several research directions for further development of OSCs toward commercialization.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QM/D0QM00305K

