RECENT ADVANCES IN CO-REACTION ACCELERATORS FOR SENSITIVE ELECTROCHEMILUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS

In the electrochemiluminescence sensing platform, co-reaction accelerators are some specific materials to catalyze the dissociation of co-reactants into active radicals, which can significantly boost the ECL emission of luminophores. Deep insight into the correlation between the structure and ECL performance will guide to rationally design highly active co-reaction accelerators, which is imperative to construct sensitive and reliable ECL biosensors. In this review, a brief introduction about the basic ECL mechanisms based on co-reactant pathway is well presented. After that, recent developments of various co-reaction accelerators are further discussed regarding different luminophore systems, including luminol, g-C3N4, quantum dots, nanoclusters and others. Meanwhile, the synergistic amplification strategies based on efficient co-reaction accelerators and enzyme immune and hybrid chain reactions are elucidated. Finally, an outlook for the preparation of high-performance ECL sensors with efficient co-reaction accelerators is discussed as well.