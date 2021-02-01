lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
RECENT ADVANCES AND PERSPECTIVES IN MANGANESE-CATALYZED C–H ACTIVATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, 11,444-458
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY02087G, Minireview
Thaipparambil Aneeja, Mohan Neetha, C. M. A. Afsina, Gopinathan Anilkumar
Manganese-catalyzed C–H activation has become an emerging area in organic chemistry. These efficient and eco-friendly manganese catalysed reactions provides new opportunities in the field of synthetic organic chemistry.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/4Vxb8vtJ3uY/D0CY02087G

