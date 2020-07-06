RECENT ADVANCE IN THE FABRICATION, FUNCTIONALIZATION, AND BIOAPPLICATIONS OF PEPTIDE HYDROGELS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Self-assembled peptide-based nanomaterials exhibited wide applications in the fields of materials science, nanodevices, biomedicine, tissue engieering, biosensors, energy storage, environmental science, and others. Due to their porous structure, strong mechanical stability, high biocompatibility, and easy functionalization, three-dimensional self-assembled peptide hydrogels revealed promising potential in bio-related applications. To present the advance in this interesting topic, we present a review on the synthesis and functionalization of peptide hydrogels, as well as their applications in drug delivery, antibacterial materials, cell culture, biomineralization, bone tissue engineering, and biosensors. Specifically, we focus on the fabrication methods of peptide hydrogels through the physical, chemical, and biological stimulations. In addition, the functional design of peptide hydrogels by the incorporation with polymers, DNA, protein, nanoparticles, and carbon materials are introduced and discussed in detail. It is expected this work is helpful not only for the design and synthesis of various peptide-based nanostructures and nanomaterials, but also for the structural and functional tailoring of peptide-based nanomaterials to meet specific demands.

