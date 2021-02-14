RECAPTURE OF INMATE FROM WASESKUN HEALING LODGE

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 14 febbraio 2021

February 14, 2021 – Laval, Quebec – Correctional Service Canada

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on February 14, 2021, inmate David Everett Alexson was apprehended by the Sûreté du Québec, Matawinie RCM.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential center and minimum security facility, since February 10, 2021.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

