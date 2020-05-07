venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
RECAPTURE OF INMATE FROM Pê SâKâSTêW CENTRE

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 07 maggio 2020

From: Correctional Service Canada

News release

May 6, 2020 – Maskwacis, Alberta – Correctional Service Canada

At approximately 5:30 p.m.on May 5, 2020, inmate Tyrone Michael Emblau was apprehended by the Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit and General Investigative Section (CRU-GIS). The Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Sheriffs assisted with the arrest.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, a minimum security federal institution, since May 3, 2020.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

– 30 –

Contacts

Isabelle Robitaille
Regional Communications Manager – Prairie Region
Correctional Service Canada
306-222-2258

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/correctional-service/news/2020/05/recapture-of-inmate-from-pe-sakastew-centre.html

