Reason and Experience in Mendelssohn and Kant

1. Prologue: The Two Prize Essays

Part I: Metaphysics and Epistemology

2. Mendelssohn, Kant, and Proofs of the Existence of God in Kant’s Pre-critical Period

3. Proofs of the Existence of God in the Critique of Pure Reason and Morning Hours

4. Mendelssohn and Kant on the Immortality of the Soul

5. Mendelssohn, Kant, and the Refutation of Idealism

Part II: Aesthetics

6. Mendelssohn’s Aesthetics

7. Kant’s Aesthetics

8. Mendelssohn’s and Kant’s Aesthetics Compared

Part III: Religion, Politics, and History

9. Mendelssohn, Kant, and Enlightenment

10. Mendelssohn and Kant on Religious Liberty

11. Judaism, Christianity, and the Religion of Pure Reason

12. Mendelssohn, Kant, and the Possibility of Progress