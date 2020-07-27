lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
ELEVEN ARRESTED LINKED WITH ILLEGALLY FACILITATING CHANNEL CROSSINGS

COVID, SALVINI: SBARCHI SENZA SOSTA E IMMIGRATI IN FUGA DAI CENTRI. L’ITALIA…

RUSSIA,MINISTRO DELLA SANITà MIKHAIL MURASHKO: LA VACCINAZIONE CONTRO COVID-19 SARà FACOLTATIVA

REPUBBLICA POPOLARE DI DONECK O RPD, GENERALE DENIS SINENKOV, CAPO DIPARTIMENTO DELLA…

SCUOLA: SCHIFANI (FI), CASELLATI ANDREBBE RINGRAZIATA DA TUTTI

TERREMOTO DI MAGNITUDO 6,3 COLPISCE LE ISOLE SANDWICH DEL SUD

CONFESSA IL RESPONSABILE DEL ROGO DELLA CATTEDRALE DI NANTES

SOMALIA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS…

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

REASON AND EXPERIENCE IN MENDELSSOHN AND KANT

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 27 luglio 2020

Reason and Experience in Mendelssohn and Kant

Paul Guyer

Table of Contents

1. Prologue: The Two Prize Essays
Part I: Metaphysics and Epistemology
2. Mendelssohn, Kant, and Proofs of the Existence of God in Kant’s Pre-critical Period
3. Proofs of the Existence of God in the Critique of Pure Reason and Morning Hours
4. Mendelssohn and Kant on the Immortality of the Soul
5. Mendelssohn, Kant, and the Refutation of Idealism
Part II: Aesthetics
6. Mendelssohn’s Aesthetics
7. Kant’s Aesthetics
8. Mendelssohn’s and Kant’s Aesthetics Compared
Part III: Religion, Politics, and History
9. Mendelssohn, Kant, and Enlightenment
10. Mendelssohn and Kant on Religious Liberty
11. Judaism, Christianity, and the Religion of Pure Reason
12. Mendelssohn, Kant, and the Possibility of Progress

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/reason-and-experience-in-mendelssohn-and-kant-9780198850335?cc=us&lang=en

