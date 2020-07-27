(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 27 luglio 2020
Reason and Experience in Mendelssohn and Kant
Paul Guyer
Table of Contents
1. Prologue: The Two Prize Essays
Part I: Metaphysics and Epistemology
2. Mendelssohn, Kant, and Proofs of the Existence of God in Kant’s Pre-critical Period
3. Proofs of the Existence of God in the Critique of Pure Reason and Morning Hours
4. Mendelssohn and Kant on the Immortality of the Soul
5. Mendelssohn, Kant, and the Refutation of Idealism
Part II: Aesthetics
6. Mendelssohn’s Aesthetics
7. Kant’s Aesthetics
8. Mendelssohn’s and Kant’s Aesthetics Compared
Part III: Religion, Politics, and History
9. Mendelssohn, Kant, and Enlightenment
10. Mendelssohn and Kant on Religious Liberty
11. Judaism, Christianity, and the Religion of Pure Reason
12. Mendelssohn, Kant, and the Possibility of Progress
