REAPPOINTMENT OF THE LEADERS’ DEBATES COMMISSIONER

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 08 novembre 2020

Statement

Minister Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada, announces the reappointment of the Right Honourable David Johnston to the position of Leaders’ Debates Commissioner

Ottawa, November 6, 2020 – Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, issued the following statement:

“Leaders’ debates play an essential role in federal elections, and are a cornerstone of Canada’s healthy, vibrant, and diverse democracy. Since its creation in 2018, the independent Leaders’ Debates Commission has engaged Canadians in our federal elections, and provided a platform for citizens to compare and learn more about prospective prime ministers and their ideas for the country.

“This is why I am proud to announce that the Leaders’ Debates Commission, originally established to organize debates for the 2019 election, will remain in place to ensure there will be national debates in Canada during the next general election.

“I am also pleased to announce the reappointment of the Right Honourable David Johnston to the position of Commissioner of the Leaders’ Debates Commission. Commissioner Johnston’s leadership, knowledge and experience make him the most appropriate choice for the role during this time.

“Under Commissioner Johnston’s leadership, the commission will build on its work and experience from the 2019 election to organize the next leaders’ debates, both quickly and efficiently.

“With this announcement, Canadians can count on an open and transparent process for the organization of leaders’ debates as they exercise their right to vote during the next federal election.”

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Contact

For more information (media only), please contact: