REALISING THE ELECTROCHEMICAL STABILITY OF GRAPHENE: SCALABLE SYNTHESIS OF AN ULTRA-DURABLE PLATINUM CATALYST FOR THE OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR03326J, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Gyen Ming A. Angel, Noramalina Mansor, Rhodri Jervis, Zahra Rana, Chris Gibbs, Andrew Seel, Alexander F. R. Kilpatrick, Paul R. Shearing, Christopher A. Howard, Dan J. L. Brett, Patrick L. Cullen

Graphenide solutions provide a scalable route to realising the electrochemical stability of graphene supported Pt nanoparticles under fuel cell conditions.

