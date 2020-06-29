REAL LIFE LOVE :SAYING GOODBYE TO THE FAIRYTALE AND HELLO TO TRUE RELATIONSHIPS

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 29 giugno 2020 From the grandson of world-famous marriage expert Gary Smalley comes a practical and hope-filled guide to building great relationships. No one in history has seen a world like this. Never before has information been so accessible. Never before have people lived as long, enjoyed fuller bank accounts, or been more connected. Yet, we live in a world where relationships remain unfulfilled. People aren’t happy. Marriages are falling apart. And the so-called “strongest relationships” we have are built on a simple swipe to the right. So, what’s the problem? If anyone can answer this impending question, it’s Michael Gibson. Growing up with a front row seat to the life and marriage of his grandfather, best-selling author and speaker Gary Smalley, Michael witnessed firsthand what it truly takes to build a life filled with great relationships. Providing a modern take on time-tested wisdom for a new generation, Michael challenges us to push past the fake, heal the pain in our hearts, and move into a love that is real through 7 practical principles. By the end of this book, you will learn to love and be loved like never before, understand why you’ve been holding back on experiencing amazing relationships from the beginning, and ensure that the love of your life won’t just come into your life but stay in your life.

