7 Febbraio 2020
READY OR NOT 2020: PROTECTING THE PUBLIC’S HEALTH FROM DISEASES, DISASTERS AND BIOTERRORISM

(AGENPARL) – Bethesda (Maryland), ven 07 febbraio 2020
This 80-page report provides an annual assessment of states’ level of readiness to respond to public health emergencies, and recommends policy actions to ensure that everyone’s health is protected during such events. It reports overall preparedness improvement but also identifies areas that need attention. Topics include disease outbreaks, severe weather and natural disasters, bioterrorism, and pandemics.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:20779

