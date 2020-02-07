(AGENPARL) – Bethesda (Maryland), ven 07 febbraio 2020 Source: Trust for America’s Health. Published: .

This 80-page report provides an annual assessment of states’ level of readiness to respond to public health emergencies, and recommends policy actions to ensure that everyone’s health is protected during such events. It reports overall preparedness improvement but also identifies areas that need attention. Topics include disease outbreaks, severe weather and natural disasters, bioterrorism, and pandemics.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:20779