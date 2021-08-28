(AGENPARL) – sab 28 agosto 2021 The Paralympic Games bring the action. See the schedule & results here!

Day 5

COMING UP

All you need to know about Football 5-a-side

Find out how silence is the key for footballers without any vision. Learn who the star names will be at the Aomi Urban Sports Park. Discover who will challenge Brazil for the title of Paralympic champions.

Watch Tokyo 2020

Find live event coverage

Athletes to watch

Brazil’s Ricardinho targets gold high-five

Ricardinho and the Brazil Football 5-a-side team have never lost a match at the Paralympics since Athens 2004 and are on the hunt for a fifth gold medal. This is the story of the man they call the Neymar of Football 5-a-side.

Omara Durand – catch her if you can

Omara Durand is not only the fastest female T12 sprinter in the world, she’s unbeaten in a decade of major championships. And in Tokyo she’s going to give everything on the track to make her eight-year-old daughter proud.

Home-town glory beckons for Shingo Kunieda

Tokyo born and bred, Shingo Kunieda has the opportunity to put the cherry on the top of his career with a win in a Paralympics on home soil. And find out why he thinks Tokyo 2020 will be so important for wheelchair tennis.

Age is just a number for the amazing Carol Cooke

Carol Cooke first dreamed of going to a Games after watching the 1968 Olympics. It would be 44 years and at the Paralympics where it became reality. In Tokyo the 60-year-old is chasing gold for the third successive Games.

More ways to participate

The Visa Award: Vote for your favourite moment

Resilience, perseverance, friendship and inclusion. Celebrate the most iconic moments of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. See the nominees and cast your vote now!

Connect, chat and be inspired by Paralympians

Join personal virtual experiences hosted by great Paralympic athletes. Whether you are looking for Paralympic anecdotes, inspirational stories or workout buddies, there is an experience for you. #AthleteExperiences

Doctor orders gold for Spain, Ethiopia’s debut

Susana Rodriguez, Spain’s only vision impaired doctor, won gold in triathlon. In track cycling British couple Neil and Lora Fachie won their respective events. And Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu gave Ethiopia a historical gold.

Pictures of the day

Medals

Follow your team

Check out today´s medal updates.

Follow the Olympic Games

