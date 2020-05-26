(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 maggio 2020

The Prime Minister spoke with Chancellor Merkel of Germany to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

They spoke of the freedom which was won on VE Day, and the deep friendship which our countries have built in the 75 years since.

They also discussed the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the importance of continuing to work together. They looked forward to meeting again in person once the pandemic is over.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/readout-of-pm-call-with-chancellor-merkel-8-may-2020