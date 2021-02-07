READOUT OF ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL MONTY WILKINSON, FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY AND ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT TOR HOMELAND SECURITY DR. ELIZABETH SHERWOOD-RANDALL FROM THE FUNERAL OF FBI SPECIAL AGENT LAURA SCHWARTZENBERGER

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), dom 07 febbraio 2021 Acting United States Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, FBI Director Christopher Wray and President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall led a United States Government delegation to Fort Lauderdale, Florida today that attended the funeral service for fallen FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/readout-acting-attorney-general-monty-wilkinson-fbi-director-christopher-wray-and-assistant