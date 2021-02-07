domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Breaking News

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER LA TUTELA DELLA VITA E LA PROTEZIONE DEI…

LA PREGHIERA DEL PAPA PER IL MYANMAR: SI PROMUOVANO GIUSTIZIA E STABILITà

IL PAPA: LA MISSIONE DELLA CHIESA è LA VICINANZA

CONTE – DI MAIO, CHIGI: RICOSTRUZIONI RIPORTATE DAL CORRIERE DELLA SERA NON…

UCRAINA, 30 ANNI DAL RINNOVO DELLE STRUTTURE ECCLESIASTICHE

MALI IN PREGHIERA PER LA LIBERAZIONE DI SR. GLORIA NARVAEZ

NON SOLO VITTIME DELLA TRATTA. BLESSING, TESSITRICE DI SPERANZA

GIORNATA PER LA VITA, SANTORO: ”VALORIZZIAMOLA IN TUTTI I SUOI ASPETTI”

ITALIA. GIORNATA NAZIONALE CYBER BULLISMO, L’UNICEF PUBBLICA UNA GUIDA PER I GENITORI

CAMPI PROFUGHI IN ETIOPIA. ARRIVANO GLI AIUTI DI GIUSTIZIA E PACE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » READOUT OF ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL MONTY WILKINSON, FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY AND ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT TOR HOMELAND SECURITY DR. ELIZABETH SHERWOOD-RANDALL FROM THE FUNERAL OF FBI SPECIAL AGENT LAURA SCHWARTZENBERGER

READOUT OF ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL MONTY WILKINSON, FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY AND ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT TOR HOMELAND SECURITY DR. ELIZABETH SHERWOOD-RANDALL FROM THE FUNERAL OF FBI SPECIAL AGENT LAURA SCHWARTZENBERGER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), dom 07 febbraio 2021 Acting United States Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, FBI Director Christopher Wray and President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall led a United States Government delegation to Fort Lauderdale, Florida today that attended the funeral service for fallen FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/readout-acting-attorney-general-monty-wilkinson-fbi-director-christopher-wray-and-assistant

Post collegati

DR. BILL SEYMOUR: A COLLEGE PRESIDENT MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Redazione

READOUT OF ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL MONTY WILKINSON, FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY AND ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT TOR HOMELAND SECURITY DR. ELIZABETH SHERWOOD-RANDALL FROM THE FUNERAL OF FBI SPECIAL AGENT LAURA SCHWARTZENBERGER

Redazione

COVID: IN FVG CALANO RICOVERI REPARTI ORDINARI, STABILI TER. INTENSIVE

Redazione

MESSINA – PREVENZIONE DELLO SPRECO ALIMENTARE, “AGRUMI SOLIDALI” DALLA VALLATA DI S. STEFANO

Redazione

AMBIENTE: SCOCCIMARRO, RACCOLTA PLASTICA A SISTIANA CON AMARE FVG

Redazione

LEADERSHIP MENTORING SYMPOSIUM DEVELOPS THE FORCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More