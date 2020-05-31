domenica, Maggio 31, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

THREE FAMILIES TO FINLAND FROM AL-HOL CAMP VIA TURKEY

LE ROSE DI MARIA

DAME LOUISE CASEY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 31 MAY 2020

SENZA SPIRITO SANTO LA MISSIONE è PROPAGANDA

COMMUNITIES SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 31 MAY 2020

FONDI EUROPA, BERLUSCONI: UTILIZZARE AL MEGLIO TUTTE LE RISORSE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 31 MAY…

Agenparl

READOUT: MINISTER NG SPEAKS WITH MEXICO’S SECRETARY OF ECONOMY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 31 maggio 2020

May 31, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, spoke with the Secretary of Economy of Mexico, Graciela Márquez Colín, on Friday, May 29.

Secretary Márquez and Minister Ng shared ways that Mexico and Canada are working hard to keep their citizens safe and healthy while supporting businesses amid COVID-19.

During the conversation, Minister Ng highlighted the upcoming virtual Ottawa Group Ministerial meeting in June 2020, and she and Secretary Márquez agreed on the importance of enhanced business engagement as part of the initiative. The Minister and Secretary also discussed international collaboration to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and how governments can support their people in global economic recovery efforts.

Minister Ng raised the recent changes to Mexico’s energy policy and the Minister and Secretary agreed to maintain a dialogue on the issue.

Minister Ng and Secretary Márquez also spoke about the importance of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, particularly in the context of a post-pandemic recovery. Minister Ng underscored Canada’s commitment to strengthening Canada’s mutual trade relationship with Mexico to benefit both our citizens.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/05/readout-minister-ng-speaks-with-mexicos-secretary-of-economy.html

Post collegati

READOUT: MINISTER NG SPEAKS WITH MEXICO’S SECRETARY OF ECONOMY

Redazione

LAB EXPERIMENTS IN THE PANDEMIC MOVED ONLINE OR MAILED HOME TO UNI STUDENTS

Redazione

BANCA D’ITALIA E LE PROSPETTIVE PER L’ECONOMIA ITALIANA

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: ONE NEW CASE, TWO MORE RECOVERIES, FOUR IN HOSPITAL, ONE ADDITIONAL DEATH

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 1,343 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

DENTISTS CAN REOPEN STATEWIDE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More