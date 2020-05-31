READOUT: MINISTER NG SPEAKS WITH MEXICO’S SECRETARY OF ECONOMY

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 31 maggio 2020

May 31, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, spoke with the Secretary of Economy of Mexico, Graciela Márquez Colín, on Friday, May 29.

Secretary Márquez and Minister Ng shared ways that Mexico and Canada are working hard to keep their citizens safe and healthy while supporting businesses amid COVID-19.

During the conversation, Minister Ng highlighted the upcoming virtual Ottawa Group Ministerial meeting in June 2020, and she and Secretary Márquez agreed on the importance of enhanced business engagement as part of the initiative. The Minister and Secretary also discussed international collaboration to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and how governments can support their people in global economic recovery efforts.

Minister Ng raised the recent changes to Mexico’s energy policy and the Minister and Secretary agreed to maintain a dialogue on the issue.

Minister Ng and Secretary Márquez also spoke about the importance of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, particularly in the context of a post-pandemic recovery. Minister Ng underscored Canada’s commitment to strengthening Canada’s mutual trade relationship with Mexico to benefit both our citizens.

