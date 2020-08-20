giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
READ. WATCH. LISTEN. WITH ALISON MEEK

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), gio 20 agosto 2020

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show you’re lending an ear to.

Alison Meek, a professor at King’s University College, researches conspiracy theories. Today, she takes her turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

***

Read.

Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods. Hiking has been my go-to during the lockdown and this tale was my summer holiday by proxy. walk in the woods book cover

Watch.

The Tremors movie and TV series. I love these ‘so bad they’re good films’, especially during these crazy times. And this is one of the best, with an amazing cast.

[embedded content]

Listen.

BBC’s Cabin Pressure, a comedy with Benedict Cumberbatch. This was recommended by my partner who lives in the UK. As odds are sadly such that we won’t see each other in person until late 2020/early 2021, this was a way to connect with him and to have some much-needed laughs in the meantime.

***

***

 

Fonte/Source: https://news.westernu.ca/2020/08/read-watch-listen-with-alison-meek/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=read-watch-listen-with-alison-meek

