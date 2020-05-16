(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), sab 16 maggio 2020

15 May 2020

A message from Professor Margaret Gardner AC

President and Vice-Chancellor

Dear colleagues,

There have been highly encouraging signs that measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working. I want to thank all of you who have adjusted to working from home, and continue to deliver high quality education and research.

Earlier this week, the Victorian State Government made an announcement regarding Victoria’s plans to implement the Federal Government’s three-step plan and national framework to achieve a COVID safe economy and society.

The Federal and State Governments are planning a staged approach for recovery post the COVID-19 health crisis. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has also updated its Actions for TAFE, colleges and universities. Monash will align with this advice in reactivating our Australian campuses.

I want to let you know our current plans.

An update on research and education

The University has been reviewing carefully what a return to an on-campus work and study environment might look like for our Australian campuses.

This will include developing a COVID-19 plan in accordance with the Safe Work Australia National COVID-19 Safe Workplace Principles.

All decisions about the phased reopening of our Australian campus activities will be made in line with guidelines from the Australian and Victorian Governments and health authorities, and endorsed by the University’s Chief Medical Officer.

We will soon begin a phased return to Australian campus operations beginning with:

From 18 May:

Researchers, including postdoctoral fellows and higher degree research students who need to access specialist research laboratory spaces to continue their research will be able to progressively return to our Australian campuses where current physical distancing restrictions are able to be met.

Faculties will identify appropriate laboratories/spaces, and when the related health and safety requirements are satisfied and the arrangements approved by the Provost, these staff and HDR students will be informed by Faculties when and how they may access spaces that have been approved to re-open.

Caulfield library will reopen between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm. Physical distancing will be observed.

From 26 May:

Final year students, including Honours students (and essential teaching staff required for the delivery of these activities) who need to complete practical laboratories, studios and related practical learning activities as part of their final year assessments will be able to progressively return to our Australian campuses where current physical distancing restrictions are able to be met.

The Education Portfolio will work with Associate Deans Education to identify units where the on-campus operation of these activities could resume, and unit coordinators who run eligible units will be provided with communications assistance to support the return.

From 8 June:

Some first year student groups can progressively attend approved on-campus orientation-type learning activities to introduce them to their Australian campuses and teaching staff.

Planning for events of this type will be discussed between the Education Portfolio and Faculties to identify what activities might be provided to make a connection with first-year students.

Online learning for students, including those who are offshore or interstate, will continue without interruption until the end of the semester and assessments and examinations will continue as planned.

At this stage, working from home arrangements will continue for the rest of Monash staff until at least 31 May. This includes research staff that can continue their work from home. When Monash staff are able to return to working from campus, they will return to campus in a staggered approach in line with student needs and government advice including recognising the personal demands associated with schooling from home. Arrangements for a staged return to campus will be advised in coming weeks.

We will ensure operations can be managed in line with physical distancing restrictions, and that appropriate cleaning, sanitation and occupational health guidelines are in place to ensure your health and safety.

Any staff or student who are at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19 will be provided with flexibility that may continue to allow them to work or study from home if they wish.

Campus services and retailers

Campus services and retailers will be gradually reopened in line with guidance from the Australian and Victorian Government.

Information about opening hours and provision of other University services and retailers can be found on the websites of those specific services, which are constantly being updated to reflect the changing guidelines.

Winter semester and semester two arrangements

While we are committed to ensuring our campus operations can resume as soon as possible, the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 global health pandemic means that we are planning for staggered and blended arrangements for winter semester units, as well as the commencement of semester two, and will keep the Monash community informed as we continue to activate in-person education.

We will continue to progressively increase the number of students on campus in 2020, while simultaneously preparing to continue to provide online learning for student cohorts that cannot attend campus and for part of the education of students who are able to attend campus while meeting physical distancing restrictions.

We will continue to provide online learning for our students studying interstate or offshore until further notice is received from the Federal and Victorian government in line with stage three reactivation of the country.

Your health, safety and wellbeing

Monash University will continue to ensure we are protecting the health and safety of our staff, students and community by operating consistently with government requirements and health advice.

It’s important we continue to keep our University community safe, and we all play a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

For staff and students who will return to our Australian campus over the next few weeks, we have implemented a number of initiatives designed to keep them safe. This includes:

Implementing physical distancing guidelines and signage for all learning, research, work and community spaces on campus. Each space has been reviewed for adherence with physical distancing laws and activities have been adjusted accordingly.

Increasing cleaning on our campuses, including regular disinfection of high-traffic community spaces (including bathrooms and kitchens), and cleaning learning and research spaces in between each activity.

Increasing hand sanitiser stations across our campuses.

Any staff who are presenting with potential symptoms of COVID-19 – including mild symptoms like a scratchy throat or runny nose – should get tested and refrain from coming to the University until their test results are known.

If you are sick, stay home.

All staff will soon be enrolled in a short online return-to-work module in myDevelopment reminding staff of the important role we all play in providing a safe work environment during the pandemic. It is expected that all staff complete this module before returning to work on campus.

We also encourage staff and students to download the Australian Government’s COVIDSafe app, which helps speed up contacting people exposed to anyone who is a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Where to get more information

Your Faculty/Portfolio are developing custom return-to-work, on-campus study and research plans, which will be endorsed by the University and our Chief Medical Officer. You will receive more information about your local plans over the coming weeks.

The following policies and procedures provide details about how these changes will be managed:

To discuss your personal circumstances, please continue to reach out to your direct supervisor.

We will continue to keep you informed about changes to our operations. For up-to-date Monash information regarding COVID-19, please visit our dedicated website and fact sheet.

President and Vice-Chancellor

