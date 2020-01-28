(AGENPARL) – United Kingdom, mar 28 gennaio 2020

28 January 2020

We are pleased to announce Jo Martin will be awarded IBMS Honorary Fellowship in recognition of her exceptional service to healthcare

IBMS Honorary Fellowship is awarded to non-members of high repute and distinction who have made a significant impact on the profession, the organisation or healthcare. This prestigious honour has been awarded just 21 times since the Institute’s founding in 1912.

Jo Martin, is the President of the Royal College of Pathologists (RCPath), and will be presented with her award at the IBMS AGM on 6th June 2020.

About Jo

Jo was educated at Cambridge University. She holds a master’s in leadership and earned a PhD in neuropathology from the University of London. Today she is a practicing histopathologist with subspecialist expertise in renal pathology and neuromuscular disease of the gut.

She is currently a Professor of pathology at Queen Mary University of London, is Director of Academic Health Sciences and following a successful career as Medical Director and subsequently Chief Medical Officer at Barts Health NHS Trust, is now an honorary consultant. Jo acted as the National Clinical Director for Pathology for NHS England from 2013 -2016, and she was elected President of the Royal College of Pathologists in 2017.

In her application statement for RCPath presidency, Jo said: “I want trainees clamouring to be pathologists. We can champion research and innovation and the great advances that our profession make.”

Commitment to pathology

The IBMS has been impressed by her commitment to promoting digital pathology, and encouraging greater involvement from the professional membership. It is no surprise that she made the prestigious Power List for 2018, and it is with great pleasure that we will award her honorary Fellowship this year.

IBMS President Allan Wilson said: “Jo is a superb advocate for pathology and has significantly raised the profile of laboratories during her presidency Jo is an enthusiastic supporter of advanced roles for biomedical scientists and was also heavily involved in the transition to HPV primary screening mitigating the risk to the laboratory service during the transition. I am delighted that Jo has accepted this prestigious award and I look forward to working with her to further raise the profile of pathology during my presidency.”

Jo Martin commented: “This IBMS Honorary Fellowship award is a real privilege. I value and relish working with all the very many skilled colleagues of the IBMS, in making our healthcare services better for patients, and in supporting research, innovation and skills development for future generations.”

We wish to offer our congratulations to Jo Martin on receiving this award and wish her the utmost success as President of the Royal College of Pathologists.

