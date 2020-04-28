martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
RCPATH FREE COVID-19 WEBINARS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 28 aprile 2020

Introduced by virologist and College Fellow, Professor Will Irving, the RCPath seminars will each be led by a subject expert. The format of the seminars will be a 15-minute talk followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

29th April – 17th June 2020

Programme
  • 15 April – SARS-CoV-2, the virus and other coronaviruses, with Chris Coleman, Assistant Professor of Infection Immunology, Department of Life Sciences, University of Nottingham
  • 22 April – Testing and PCR diagnostics for COVID, with Dr Kate Templeton, Consultant Clinical Scientist in Microbiology, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh
  • 29 April – Clinical presentation and management of COVID-19, with Dr Louise Berry, Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Virology, Nottingham University Hospitals.
  • 6 May – Testing: Serological diagnostics for COVID, with Richard Tedder (Please note: seminar starts at 7:30pm)
  • 13 May – Epidemiology, with Sunetra Gupta
  • 20 May – Sequencing: impacts on public health, with Judy Breuer
  • 27 May – Treatment and clinical trials, TBC
  • 3 June – PPE in hospital: requirements and challenges, with David Jenkins
  • 10 June – Testing outside the NHS: regulatory and QA issues, TBC
  • 17 June – Processing samples: safety aspects for the lab, with Catherine Moore

Fonte/Source: http://www.ibms.org/resources/events/clinical-presentation-and-management-of-covid-19/

