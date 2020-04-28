RCPATH FREE COVID-19 WEBINARS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 28 aprile 2020
Introduced by virologist and College Fellow, Professor Will Irving, the RCPath seminars will each be led by a subject expert. The format of the seminars will be a 15-minute talk followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.
29th April – 17th June 2020
Programme
- 15 April – SARS-CoV-2, the virus and other coronaviruses, with Chris Coleman, Assistant Professor of Infection Immunology, Department of Life Sciences, University of Nottingham
- 22 April – Testing and PCR diagnostics for COVID, with Dr Kate Templeton, Consultant Clinical Scientist in Microbiology, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh
- 29 April – Clinical presentation and management of COVID-19, with Dr Louise Berry, Consultant in Infectious Diseases and Virology, Nottingham University Hospitals.
- 6 May – Testing: Serological diagnostics for COVID, with Richard Tedder (Please note: seminar starts at 7:30pm)
- 13 May – Epidemiology, with Sunetra Gupta
- 20 May – Sequencing: impacts on public health, with Judy Breuer
- 27 May – Treatment and clinical trials, TBC
- 3 June – PPE in hospital: requirements and challenges, with David Jenkins
- 10 June – Testing outside the NHS: regulatory and QA issues, TBC
- 17 June – Processing samples: safety aspects for the lab, with Catherine Moore
