The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the following Variable Rate Reverse Repo auctions on January 29, 2020, Wednesday, as per the revised guidelines on Term Repo Auctions issued on .

Sl. No. Notified Amount

(₹ crore) Tenor

(day) Window Timing Date of Reversal 1 1 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm January 30, 2020 (Thursday)

Successful offers will get accepted at their respective offered rates.

Offers at or above the repo rate will be rejected.

Ajit Prasad

Director

Press Release: