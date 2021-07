(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 The Reserve Bank of Australia has released the following Research Discussion Paper:

• RDP 2021-07, ‘Macroprudential Limits on Mortgage Products: The Australian Experience’, by Nicholas Garvin, Alex Kearney and Corrine Rosé

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

26 July 2021

