sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), sab 13 marzo 2021 Are you ready for another round of laser tag?

Well, we are too! Join SAC in this new version of laser tag where competitors will have to run to the opposite side to revive their laser tag guns with the SAC members held in cages.

Come on down to the UH Hilo Library with a team of 5 students after reserving a time slot here: http://go.hawaii.edu/JyF.

Please wear closed-toed shoes, a mask, and bring a validated “S21UHH-CB” student ID to participate.

For questions, contact Mekaila at

Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/15048

